Break Through with New Parks and Rec Job!
By: City of Newport News
|The Newport News Parks and Recreation department is holding three job fairs in March to fill several positions available throughout the city. Candidates meeting the minimum qualifications for positions will be interviewed on the spot, and start work within three weeks.
Part-time, temporary, and year-round positions include:
|Aquatic Program AssistantConcession AttendantConstruction Maintenance WorkerEnvironmental Services TechnicianFacility Attendant (Community/Tennis Centers)LifeguardMarina AttendantRecreation Program Facilitator (Active Lifestyles)School Age Program Facilitator
|Save time and apply before attending one of the following job fairs:
Monday, Mar. 6, 4 – 7:30 p.m.Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
Saturday, Mar. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.Brittingham-Midtown Community Center
Thursday, Mar. 16, 4 – 7:30 p.m.Denbigh Community Center