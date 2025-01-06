Bring Christmas Trees to ROC

The Recovery Operations Center (ROC) is a great place to bring your Christmas tree. There, it will be turned into mulch and compost, which will be sold to the general public.

Bring your natural Christmas tree – free of all tinsel, ornaments, and lights – to the ROC Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 520 Atkinson Boulevard, just one mile north of Denbigh Boulevard.

Learn more about ROC services, including this year’s loose leaf collection schedule, by visiting www.nnva.gov/909/Recovery-Operations-Center or calling 757-933-2311.