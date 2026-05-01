British King and Queen visit From Royal Virginia

By Angela Jones

The British monarchs, King Charles and Queen Camilla, visited Front Royal Virginia today during the locality’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of America. The royal couple was cheered by thousands of admiring onlookers from the local area as well as those who traveled from across the country to get a glimpse of the King and Queen. “I rode my bike from Winchester,” said one person in the crowd that began to gather at around 5 a.m.

King Charles wore a gray suit while Camilla was seen wearing blue as they stepped out of the vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 250th anniversary. Although the event was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., it had to be rescheduled for later in the afternoon due to the increase in time needed to secure the location because of the large crowd size.

