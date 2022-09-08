British Royal Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96

By Angela Jones

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to HMS Oceanin Devonport, March 2015 Photo by Joel Rouse

Buckingham palace recently announced that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died. The statement reads:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

A couple of hours before her death it was announced that her health was being monitored.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952. She celebrated her 70-year Platinum Jubilee earlier this year in June.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will become King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will become queen consort.