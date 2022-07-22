Administration Events Local 

Brooks Crossing iLab Adds Video Game Making Class

By: City of Newport News

Young people ages 13 to 17 are invited to learn the art of making video games during a new summer class at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab). This FREE camp will be hosted at the iLab (550 30th Street, Suite 101) August 1 through August 5 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will gain exciting hands-on experience in game design, programming, and more! Everyone will have the chance to use Unity 3D and C# to make their own games. Previous experience is not required.  To register or view the other exciting classes taking place at the iLab, visit their website.

