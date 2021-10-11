Brooks Crossing iLab Hosting Additional Fall Classes

The Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab) is ready to keep you learning and entertained this fall. The iLab has added some classes to their already robust schedule.

Courses are FREE and open to Newport News youth and adults (please check each listing for the age guidelines). Sessions take place in person at the Brooks Crossing iLab at 550 30th Street, Suite 101 in Newport News. Open courses include:

Nike Design and Sneakers (Ages: 8-12): Footwear Design for Kids by Unreasonable Kids College, October 28 – November 18, Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sew Theory (Adults 18+): Make a pumpkin pillow – October 23 from noon until 3 p.m.Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Pathways Job Readiness Program (Ages: 18-24): Hands-on training, leadership development and industry credentialing for careers in STEM – November 1 – 19, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. – Register to attend a free informational session on October 18 at 10 a.m.

Space is very limited. Register on the iLab’s course portal and check out their other offerings for youth and adults. For questions, email brookscrossing@odu.edu.

Adults are also invited to make reservations to use the iLab’s recording studio. Simply fill out the online request form and a representative will contact you.