Brooks Crossing iLab Offering Virtual and In Person Summer Courses

Learning shouldn’t stop over summer break, and programming at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab) will help students of all ages develop new skills while having fun. The iLab is offering virtual classes for young people ages 12 through 17 and in person sessions for adults 18 and over. Courses include:

Chemistry of Cosmetics for 12-17 year olds (virtual): Tuesday, June 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Learn about some of the ingredients in cosmetics and the regulations involved in their synthesis, then create a lip balm of your own! Social Entrepreneurship for 12-16 year olds (virtual): July 12-16from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Social entrepreneurs are innovative, resourceful and results-oriented, as they develop unique approaches to address critical societal needs. During this class, participants will explore the real-world relevance of essential entrepreneurial skills and learn how they can uplift others though their work and creativity.

Sew Theory for Adults (in person): Mondays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Monday, July 12 – Learn the basics of sewing in a supportive environment.

The Art of DJ'ing/Beatmaking for Adults (in person): Mondays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Monday, July 12 – Chase your musical dreams during this engaging class.

Space for all courses is limited, so please register online soon. For additional information, email brookscrossing@odu.edu. Those looking for a longer learning experience should register for Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists (REYES). Join more than 7,000 high-achieving, motivated and ambitious learners from all over the world for virtual sessions from June 28 through July 23. This unique virtual learning experience offers more than 70 classes, guest lectures, activities and opportunities for social engagement. Topics will include astronomy, artificial intelligence, entomology, engineering, science related to the coronavirus, psychology and Python coding. The iLab will conduct three sessions as part of this program! The goal of REYES is to increase STEM-H literacy, inspire and train the next generation of scientists. Registration is free and open to the public. Register online at www.odu.edu/reyes.

The iLab is operated by Old Dominion University (ODU), and Newport News residents and entrepreneurs have benefitted tremendously from the dynamic courses and programs they offer. Since opening nearly two years ago, the iLab has helped residents learn about and use cutting edge technologies and develop new skills. If you want to learn more about the iLab and the resources it offers the community, register for a tour they are hosting on Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. This tour is for adults only and registration is required.