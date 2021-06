The Buckroe Beach Farmers Market is open each Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., May 1 through Oct. 30. Themed market days are May 22 (Fitness Day), Sept. 25 (Pet Day), and Oct. 23 (Vintage Market). Themed market day hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no market on May 29 (Memorial Day weekend), June 5, July 3, July 17, Aug. 28 and Sept. 11. Vendors will be located on the grassy area surrounding the Buckroe Beach gazebo and will sell local produce, baked goods, sausage, seafood, jarred food items and more.