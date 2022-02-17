Buckroe boardwalk being extended to fishing pier

By: City of Hamptons

Work continues on the $6 million improvement project at Buckroe Beach, with crews working to extend the boardwalk southward to reach the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier.

Most of the boardwalk is open for public use, but South Resort Boulevard will be closed to non-essential traffic through May to accommodate the work. Residents using the boardwalk and visiting the beach and park are asked to be mindful of the ongoing work.

The existing boardwalk is being resurfaced, and new lighting, benches and landscaping are being installed. Crews are typically working Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Most of the improvements are expected be ready in time for the summer beach season.

The work is part of a plan announced in 2019 to make improvements and upgrades along the beachfront, the boardwalk and the park, using an estimated $6 million from the city’s capital improvement plan.