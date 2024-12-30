Building and Sustaining a Resilient Virginia Beach Community

Virginia Beach Emergency Management launched new programs, cutting-edge tools in 2024.

Virginia Beach Emergency Management (VBEM) progressed on its FY24-25 Focused Action Plan initiative to “Strengthen emergency management preparedness against natural disasters and threats, being sure to engage in community outreach activities to educate residents on the importance of emergency preparedness.” Here’s a quick recap of VBEM’s 2024.

Community Resiliency

VBEM continued to build community resiliency through programs such as the ReadyVB campaign that educates and engages the community about emergency preparedness before, during and after a significant event or disaster. This included sharing blogs related to winter weather awareness, preparing for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season and other emergency preparedness tips.

Cutting-Edge Technologies

In the summer, VBEM introduced a new cutting-edge tool into its daily operations to strengthen response time during inclement weather. The Perry Weather Mobile Weather Station offers real-time data based on the conditions at a specific location. The City of Virginia Beach is the first in Hampton Roads to use this application.

Partnering With City Departments

VBEM developed an emergency preparedness curriculum to teach students about disaster preparedness in Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Safety Squad program. The curriculum includes information on building an emergency supply kit and identifying severe weather events. It has been taught to fourth- and fifth-grade students across the city since fall 2023.

Emergency Communications and Citizen Services and the Virginia Beach Police Department also participate in the program.

Helping Residents with Disabilities

With the help of the Communications’ Public Engagement Division, VBEM sought input from organizations that serve Virginia Beach residents with disabilities. Organizations were asked to complete a survey identifying services the organization provides, evacuation plans, emergency medical supplies and methods of communication.

The City of Virginia Beach Emergency Management team promotes a comprehensive emergency management program to mitigate Virginia Beach’s impacts from human-made, natural or technological disasters. Learn more at VirginiaBeach.gov/ReadyVB.