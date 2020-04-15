Bulk Trash Collection – Chesapeake, VA

By the City of Chesapeake VA

COVID-19 SERVICE ALERT

Due to the impacts of severe weather across Chesapeake the morning of April 13, Chesapeake Public Works will perform sweeps of neighborhoods throughout the City to collect limbs, branches and yard debris beginning Tuesday, April 14. Please place all branches, limbs and bagged yard waste at the curb as soon as possible to be collected. During this period, residents are not required to submit a bulk trash pickup for these items to be collected on their normal collection day, and will not be charged a bulk trash collection against their annual limit of 12 pickups. If residents are unable to place limbs, branches and bagged yard waste at the curb for their normal collection day, they can contact the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY to request a pick-up, which will not count toward their annual limit of 12 pickups.

The Public Works Department will return to its temporary suspension of the collection of yard waste and limbs/branches on Monday, April 20, until further notice, in accordance with COVID-19 operational demands. Construction debris and fencing materials remain temporarily ineligible for bulk collection. To request bulk trash collection, call 382-CITY or use the online request form.

Bulk trash is oversized waste that is too large to place in your trash container. Bulk trash is separated into household items and yard/tree debris. Bulk trash collection is only available to residents currently being served by the City of Chesapeake Waste Management Division. Collections are made on the same day as regular garbage collections or when schedules permit. Rules and limitations are listed below.

When scheduling your Bulk Trash Collection, you no longer have to differentiate between household and yard/tree bulk trash. You will simply request a Bulk Trash Collection and then note what items need collected (e.g. appliance, mattress, bushes, tree limbs, etc.) All restrictions and limitations will remain the same and you must separate your household bulk trash piles from your yard debris bulk trash piles when you place them at the curb.

REMINDER: All bulk trash collections must be scheduled no later than the day before your collection day before 5 p.m. if you’re scheduling by phone (757-382-2489) and before 11:59 p.m. if you’re scheduling online.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I schedule a Bulk Trash Collection?

To request a Bulk Trash Collection, call the Chesapeake Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY(2489) by 5 p.m. the work day prior to your scheduled collection day or fill out the online Bulk Trash Pickup Request by 11:59 p.m. the day prior to your scheduled collection day.

What items are considered Bulk Household Items?

Appliances, boxes/bags of household dry goods, furniture, lumber/fencing, mattress/box-spring, patio furniture, small garage cleanout. Remove doors from refrigerators/freezers and tape all glass surfaces. Items that are not allowed include hazardous waste, construction and demolition debris, manufacturing process debris and loose or dangerous refuse. Hazardous waste requires proper disposal at a SPSA Transfer Station.

What is considered Bulk Tree/Yard Debris?

Bushes, shrubbery, tree branch/limbs and large yard trimmings. Tree limbs, branches, sticks must not exceed 6 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter. Items that are not allowed include tree trunks/logs/stumps that exceed 6 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter and any limb debris trimmed/removed by a contractor. (Please note that lumber and fencing is considered household bulk waste not yard bulk waste.)

*Grass clippings and leaves can be bagged in clear plastic bags or paper compostable bags and placed at the curb on your scheduled collection day without a bulk reservation. Limit is 30 bags per week per residence (except in November and December when the limit is 50 bags).

When can I place bulk items at the curb for collection?

Bulk waste cannot be placed at the curb for collection any earlier than three (3) work days prior to your regularly scheduled collection day.

Where do I place bulk items for collection?

Bulk waste should be placed as close as possible to the curb or roadside and 3 feet away from any obstructions such as mailboxes, telephone poles, garbage containers, etc. Do not place items underneath overhead wires or tree limbs. Do not block the passage of vehicles, pedestrians or drainage. Household items must be separated from yard waste piles as these items are disposed of at different locations.

What are the size limits for bulk collections?

Bulk household waste is limited to one 4 foot wide x 4 foot high x 10 foot long pile per residence per week and is limited to 12 collections per calendar year. Bulk yard waste is limited to one 4 foot wide x 4 foot high x 6 foot long pile per residence per week. Your household pile should always be separate from your yard waste pile.

How often can I schedule a bulk collection?

Bulk Household Items are limited to 12 times per year per residence. Bulk Yard/Tree Debris collections are not limited.

What do I do with small debris left behind after a bulk trash collection?

The resident is responsible for cleaning up any small debris (debris that can fit into a garbage bag or a clear yard waste bag) that is left behind following a bulk pickup.

How do I handle items with glass?

For items that have glass (windows, doors, tables, stoves), all glass surfaces must be extensively TAPED to prevent shattering. The resident is responsible for cleaning up any broken glass debris that may result from the collection of those items.

What if I have excessive garbage from moving in/out of my home?

While we do not offer special collections for excessive garbage generated by moving, you can schedule a bulk trash collection and note the items you have at the curb. All the rules and restriction still apply.

Can I schedule a bulk collection for tires?

You can schedule a Bulk Trash Collection for up to two passenger car tires with no rims, per residence per collection.

Bulk Waste Violations

The City is required to give 48 hours’ notice upon violation of the Solid Waste Ordinance (City Code Chapter 62, amended April 23, 2013). If the violation is not remedied, the City may remove the item and charge the responsible party all costs of removal plus an administrative fee of $100.