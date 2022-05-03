Burton’s Point Road Currently Closed| Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts
By: Dana Woodson
New Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
Emergency Road Closure Today — The City of Portsmouth announces that Burton’s Point Road is currently closed to traffic due to a fuel leak incident involving a truck. Emergency spill response and cleanup efforts are underway and upon completion, Burton’s Point Road will be reopened.
New road closures announced by the Department of Engineering —
– County Street and Williamsburg Avenue will be closed daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Wednesday, May 4th. Flaggers will direct traffic during road repair work of the Department of Public Works.
– King Street, between Twine and Peninsula Avenues, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday, May 2nd, until Wednesday, June 15th. One lane of traffic will be maintained during utility work for the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, April 29 to Friday, May 6
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 2; Tuesday, May 3; Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 from 8 p.m. 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURSFor the week of May 1-7 NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:· Single-lane closure eastbound May 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Single-lane closures in both directions May 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:· Single-lane closures southbound May 3 and May 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. · Mobile, single-lane closures northbound May 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. HRBT Expansion Project:· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): · Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164). I-64, Express Lanes:· Full closure in both directions:· Consecutive closure April 30 at 10 a.m. through May 1 at 6 p.m.· May 1-3 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.· Consecutive closure May 7 at 10 a.m. through May 8 at 6 p.m. I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:· Double-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 west at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass May 2-3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Chesapeake:· Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 west between George Washington Highway (exit 296) and High Rise Bridge May 7-8 from 5-10 a.m. I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions on I-64 between I-664 north/Route 13/Route 58 (exit 299) and Shell Road (overpass) May 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:· New traffic pattern in place with the opening of a new off-ramp from I-264 east to northbound Newtown Road (exit 15B). Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3IZCvSd· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) May 1-7 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.· Alternating, single-lane closures on the ramp from I-64 west to I-264 east (exit 284B) May 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on April 29 at 9 p.m. to May 2 at 5 a.m. and on May 6 at 9 p.m. to May 9 at 5 a.m. I-564, Norfolk:· Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 east in both directions between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard April 29 at 7 p.m. through May 2 as late as 5 a.m.