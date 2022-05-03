Burton’s Point Road Currently Closed| Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

By: Dana Woodson

New Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

Emergency Road Closure Today — The City of Portsmouth announces that Burton’s Point Road is currently closed to traffic due to a fuel leak incident involving a truck. Emergency spill response and cleanup efforts are underway and upon completion, Burton’s Point Road will be reopened.

New road closures announced by the Department of Engineering —

– County Street and Williamsburg Avenue will be closed daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Wednesday, May 4th. Flaggers will direct traffic during road repair work of the Department of Public Works.

– King Street, between Twine and Peninsula Avenues, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday, May 2nd, until Wednesday, June 15th. One lane of traffic will be maintained during utility work for the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, April 29 to Friday, May 6

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 2; Tuesday, May 3; Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 from 8 p.m. 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone