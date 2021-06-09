City Council last night endorsed the Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard alternative as its Locally Preferred Alternative for the Peninsula Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) study. Bus Rapid Transit is envisioned to provide a long term, high-capacity mass transit system for the city. The system would offer regional mobility with connections to Southside Hampton Roads and the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA). With limited ability to expand the roadway network in the city, this system would offer a more efficient way to move riders throughout the region and deliver a transportation alternative for the future. It is expected that Hampton City Council will vote this month on its preferred route. To learn more about BRT on the peninsula, visit www.peninsulabrt.com. AppropriationsPeninsula Regional Animal Shelter ($30,000) – The Shelter has been awarded these grant funds from Petco Love (formerly known as the Petco Foundation) in support of its efforts to expand lifesaving programs and create new and innovative ways to assist in continuing to increase the shelter’s live release rates. The grant is a continued investment from Petco Love. Previous grants included a $50,000 contribution to brand an adoption bus in support of the Shelter’s community outreach efforts and off-site adoptions, along with a $100,000 grant to build a comprehensive network of foster volunteers. In 2020, the Shelter reached an 89.75% life-saving percentage for dogs, largely in part to a robust foster care program that was funded by the previous grant award. Learn more about PRAS at www.PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com.Court Appointed Special Advocate ($3,915) – The funds include a $43,750 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services; a $39,610 grant from the federal Victims of Crime Act, $78,000 in Community Support Funding from the City of Newport News, and $3,915 in in-kind donations. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for children found by the court to have been abused or neglected. The monies will be used to enhance volunteer coordination and training, support daily operations of the program and organize special activities for the children. Learn more about CASA at www.nncasa.org.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 22. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.