BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG PROVIDES FREE CLASSROOM RESOURCES
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (March 31, 2020) Busch Gardens Williamsburg understands that the need for turnkey, engaging activities now more than ever. Our parks have developed standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Parents, students and teachers can explore hands-on, creative resources including Classroom Activities, Teachers Guides, Saving a Species Video Series, Animal Bytes and Animal Info Books.
Busch Gardens distance learning resources can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment.
Materials can be accessed by going directly to SeaWorld.org or at www.buschgardens.com/williamsburg/animals.