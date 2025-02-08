Businesses are Encouraged to Participate in Disparity Study

The City of Newport News has commissioned BBC Research & Consulting (BBC) to conduct a disparity study to assess whether small businesses, as well as person of color (POC), woman, and service-disabled veteran (SDV)-owned businesses face any barriers as part of the city’s contract and procurement processes. Information from the study will help inform the city’s efforts to encourage the participation of small, POC, woman, and SDV-owned businesses in its work.

The city will be holding a series of public meetings. During each session, the project team will give a presentation describing the disparity study, including its purpose, methodology, and the study schedule. Following the presentation, attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions and submit verbal or written insights about their experiences working in the Newport News marketplace. Attendees’ comments will be integrated into the project team’s analyses of local marketplace conditions.

In-Person meetings locations are as follows:

Mon., March 10 at 5:30 p.m., Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

Tues., March 11 at 10 a.m., Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Dr.

Virtual Meeting

Tues., March 18 at 5:30 p.m., TEAMS registration is required to receive the link.

