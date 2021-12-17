A groundbreaking last week at the corner of Marshall Avenue and 39th Street marked the beginning of the construction of the new facility for C. C. Carter Funeral Home. Currently located at 3314 Roanoke Avenue, funeral home owners Reverend Christopher C. Carter Sr. and his wife, Anita Carter, are celebrating the building of a 10,000 square feet facility that will be able to accommodate 300 people. Originally started by Van and Helen Gilmore in 1941 as Gilmore’s Funeral Home, the business has a long history in the community. Following the death of the Gilmores, longtime employee William Coles took over the company, and in 2011 the Carters purchased it, changing the name to C. C. Carter Funeral Home. With decades of experience in the funeral industry, Rev. Carter has a goal of ensuring his 20 employees show love, dignity, and respect to families and their deceased loved ones. Rev. Carter, who has also been a pastor for over 27 years, is passionate about his business being a positive community partner. C.C. Carter has been a supporter/partner with the Peninsula Foodbank, local youth events, thanksgiving donations, churches, and other community organizations. To learn more about this business, visit cccarterfuneralhome.com.