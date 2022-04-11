Call for artist to paint mural on guard rail

By: Suffolk

Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk Art League are sponsoring an

opportunity for a local artist to paint a mural on a neighborhood guard rail.

The design will transform the guard rail into an eyecatching feature of the

Suffolk landscape welcoming visitors to Suffolk and enhancing the natural

beauty of our environment. The chosen artist will receive a payment of

$1,200 which includes the artist fee and the purchase of appropriate exterior

metal paint, and brushes along with any other items deemed necessary by

the artist.

Linda Bunch, Suffolk Art League Executive Director, says, “This project

offers an artist the exciting opportunity to create public art at one of the

gateways to Downtown Suffolk. While a challenging dimension of 1 foot by

175 feet, this guard railing can be transformed into a head turning addition

to the landscape”.

Kathy Russell spokesperson for Keep Suffolk Beautiful says, “This is a

unique beautification project to give an old guard rail a facelift and transform

it into something special. We want to bring more art into public areas of

Suffolk and make it more welcoming to visitors. The guardrail is located not

far from the Visitors Center.”

Interested artists are encouraged to email Keep Suffolk Beautiful to receive

a design brief and have until April 22, 2022 to submit their proposal.

Proposals will include the design and list of materials. The chosen mural will

be selected shortly after the submission deadline and must be completed

in May or June. The guard rail will be primed and ready for the artist. For

more information, contact Wayne Jones at (757) 514-7604 or email KSB@

suffolkva.us