Call for artist to paint mural on guard rail
By: Suffolk
Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk Art League are sponsoring an
opportunity for a local artist to paint a mural on a neighborhood guard rail.
The design will transform the guard rail into an eyecatching feature of the
Suffolk landscape welcoming visitors to Suffolk and enhancing the natural
beauty of our environment. The chosen artist will receive a payment of
$1,200 which includes the artist fee and the purchase of appropriate exterior
metal paint, and brushes along with any other items deemed necessary by
the artist.
Linda Bunch, Suffolk Art League Executive Director, says, “This project
offers an artist the exciting opportunity to create public art at one of the
gateways to Downtown Suffolk. While a challenging dimension of 1 foot by
175 feet, this guard railing can be transformed into a head turning addition
to the landscape”.
Kathy Russell spokesperson for Keep Suffolk Beautiful says, “This is a
unique beautification project to give an old guard rail a facelift and transform
it into something special. We want to bring more art into public areas of
Suffolk and make it more welcoming to visitors. The guardrail is located not
far from the Visitors Center.”
Interested artists are encouraged to email Keep Suffolk Beautiful to receive
a design brief and have until April 22, 2022 to submit their proposal.
Proposals will include the design and list of materials. The chosen mural will
be selected shortly after the submission deadline and must be completed
in May or June. The guard rail will be primed and ready for the artist. For
more information, contact Wayne Jones at (757) 514-7604 or email KSB@
suffolkva.us