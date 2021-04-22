Call for Artists at The Offices at Two Five & J Applications due Friday, May 14

The city is looking for artists to participate in the first art exhibit in the new co-working space coming to the Southeast Community. The “Uncommon Area” Art display for The Offices @ Two Five & J, celebrates the talent of Newport News artists and the style, flavor and rich history of the Southeast Community. Each work should reflect the artists’ personal perspective and appreciation for the lively and bustling treasure that is Downtown Newport News.

Artwork will be selected by a committee of local business professionals and residents who encourage, promote and support entrepreneurship, arts and culture in the city. All selected works will be on display with an opportunity to be sold to any interested parties.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 14. Find more information and additional details on how to apply online, or call 757-247-8950 for questions.