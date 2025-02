Call for Artists: Public Art Opportunities

Sponsored by:

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County.

Submission Deadline:

Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 12 Midnight EST.

Submission Portal:

https://m-ncppc.submittable.com/submit

Summary:

The M-NCPPC invites professional artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for the creation of site-specific public artworks for historic sites in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Selected artists will design, fabricate, and install outdoor public artworks reflecting themes of Black and Indigenous histories. Budgets for commissions range from $15,000 to $150,000.

Artists not selected for specific projects will remain in the applicant pool for future opportunities.

Eligibility:

Open to professional public artists and design professionals within the U.S.

Preference may be given to applicants from Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and demonstrate experience with public art projects.

Stipend for Semi-Finalists:

$1,500 for the proposal development stage.

Contact Information:

Alec Simpson , Public Art Coordinator

Email: alec.simpson@pgparks.com

, Public Art Coordinator Email: alec.simpson@pgparks.com Brittney McGowan , Public Art Specialist

Email: brittney.mcgowan@pgparks.com

, Public Art Specialist Email: brittney.mcgowan@pgparks.com Mailing Address:

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County

7833 Walker Drive, Suite 200

Greenbelt, MD 20770

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County 7833 Walker Drive, Suite 200 Greenbelt, MD 20770 Phone Numbers:

Mobile: 301-892-0348

Voice: 301-446-3232

FAX: 301-446-3233

TTY: 30446-6802

For detailed project requirements and additional site-specific information, visit the submission portal: https://m-ncppc.submittable.com/submit.