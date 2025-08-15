Calling all Senior Citizens: To Take a Walk on the Wild Side at the Virginia Zoo

Norfolk, Va – The Virginia Zoo is honoring National Senior Citizens Day on August 21 by welcoming all seniors aged 62+ who are young at heart to enjoy their Senior Wednesday’s series. Every Wednesday from August 20 through September 24, 2025, seniors (62+) will receive free admission to the Zoo during regular operating hours by providing the ticket booth upon entry with a valid ID as proof of age.

Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed seniors are also welcome to participate in an exclusive Virginia Zoo Bingo challenge. Complete any five tasks in a row, column, or diagonal and return the card to the Membership Office to receive a special Zoo-themed prize! In addition to this senior-exclusive challenge, the Virginia Zoo offers several weekly guest engagement activities every Wednesday. These guest engagement activities include programs like Wild Walks, animal encounters at the ZooLive! Stage, Keeper Chats, and Educator Chats. Visit the Virginia Zoo website at virginiazoo.org/school-programs/plan-your-day/ to learn more about guest engagement activities scheduled to happen during your visit.

In preparation for their 125th anniversary in 2026, the Virginia Zoo is seeking historical photos from members of the Hampton Roads community. There will be an opportunity for seniors to provide their family photos at each Senior Wednesday. Please email the Zoo at info@virginiazoo.org or call at 757-441-2374 for more information about how to participate in person. All physical photos will be returned to guests. Adults of all ages (18+) can also submit their fondest memories of the Virginia Zoo and their digital photos at virginiazoo.org/125th-anniversary/.

The Senior Wednesdays discount applies to walk-up tickets only. Please note, the Zoo opens daily at 9:30am with the last entry at 3:00pm, and the Zoo closes at 4:00pm. Accompanying non-senior visitors will need to purchase tickets. Adult (ages 12+) general admission tickets cost $20 and child (ages 2-11) general admission tickets cost $17. Visit virginiazoo.org/events/ to learn more.