Can Coronavirus Crumble Capitalism?

By Angela Jones

It has finally happened. The United States is now unofficially a socialist country. It took a pandemic to change the capitalist hearts and minds of everyone but look at how many socialism haters are now waiting for the postman to bring their stimulus check, their unemployment check and/or their Obamacare acceptance letter.

This pandemic has put most people in an awkward position socially, financially and health-wise. It is what you would expect to happen in a pandemic. What you would not expect from one of the most developed countries in the world is for everything we have prepared for over the last 100 years to fall apart in the wake of what amounts to a rogue strain of the flu.

Since the pandemic of 1918, we learned a lot about how to not spread viruses. What happened to all of that knowledge over the last four years? It is as if anyone who could do something about this paradox is just sitting back and watching it along with the helpless people, who have no power to change the outcomes of this health crisis.

While other countries seem to have a handle on bringing the number of new cases down, the U.S. continues to see increases. According to sources, H.H. Schultz and J.Q. Sherman invented the first room air conditioner in 1931. Therefore, the air conditioner was not a factor during the so-called Spanish flu of 1918. As it turns out, it has been determined that the Spanish Flu actually originated in the U.S. Maybe 100 years from now the world will discover that the so-called ‘China’ flu did not come from China, either.

I heard the early reports that there would be a lull in cases during the summer based on what took place during the Spanish Flu pandemic and being the engineer, and thus logical thinker that I am, I thought, “I wonder if air conditioning will have an effect on the spread of the virus.” So, I did what any research scientist would do; I googled the words “Air conditioning Coronavirus.” I could not believe my eyes when I saw a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) article online that had a post date of April 2, 2020, but said that it would not be released until July 2020. In the middle of air conditioning season.

The article outlined a case where about nine people, who ate in a restaurant in China, all came down with Covid-19. Only one person had the virus at the time they were dining and he was asymptomatic. The remainder of the people were sitting at two other tables in the restaurant at the time but they still contracted Covid-19. It was concluded that they contracted it from the spread of infected air through the air conditioning in the restaurant. It was sometime near the beginning of May when I discovered the article. “Holy cow,” I thought. People will be using air conditioning for months before this article is published.

Whether intentional or not, there have been a lot of mistakes made with regards to protecting Americans from this health crisis that has ravaged the bodies, the wallets and psyche of too many of us. With death tolls rising close to the 200,000 mark, it is time to hold someone accountable. We cannot wait until there is an election. We cannot assume that an election will change anything. Those of us who love our health, our freedom and what is left of our democracy, must act now. Is it time to defund the Senate? If they are so ineffective that they cannot do what third world countries are doing to contain the coronavirus and keep American’s safe, they are derelict in their duties.

If Senators want this to become a socialist country, they should just be up front about it rather than letting over 150,000 American’s die to scare people into submission. I am not going to pretend to know what the politicians’ end game is, but I am sure that it will not be long before Americans wake up from their free-money stupor and demand accountability from the country’s so-called leaders. When even the staunchest of capitalists are quiet, you have to wonder if death and destruction are what the majority of the people in power want.