Cancer Awareness Series Begins February 15, 2022February 15, 2022 K. Alston By: The City Of Portsmouth The Portsmouth, Virginia Chapter of The Links, Inc., and Health & Human Services present a virtual cancer education & prevention series: Heal Cancer Awareness Series on February 23, and March 9, 2022, via Zoom & Facebook Live. Time: 7 – 8:30 p.m.