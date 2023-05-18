Capture Iconic Photos in Newport News

By: City of Newport News

Newport News is brimming with breakthrough photo locations for individuals and groups. With prom and graduation season here, as well as summer wedding season about to begin, there are some beautiful spots you can visit to capture portraits for all your momentous events. Whether you want a cityscape, waterfront, or park setting, Newport News has you covered! Below are 10 noteworthy locations to capture your own unique and fun photos.

Huntington Park Rose Garden – The flowers have bloomed over at the Huntington Park Rose Garden, providing a colorful backdrop for your portraits.

– The flowers have bloomed over at the Huntington Park Rose Garden, providing a colorful backdrop for your portraits. The Yard District – The Yard District in Downtown Newport News is perfect for “city style” photos. Here you can find the Wind Art sculpture to use as a fun background. While you’re downtown, wander and capture photos in front of old buildings with spectacular architecture, including the old Coca-Cola Building along Huntington Avenue, or historic sites, including the Victory Arch.

The Yard District – The Yard District in Downtown Newport News is perfect for "city style" photos. Here you can find the Wind Art sculpture to use as a fun background. While you're downtown, wander and capture photos in front of old buildings with spectacular architecture, including the old Coca-Cola Building along Huntington Avenue, or historic sites, including the Victory Arch.

Victory Landing Park – In need of some "Golden Hour" photos? You can catch some of the most beautiful sunsets at Victory Landing Park.

Lions Bridge – This iconic site offers access to the city's famous lions and waterfront views.

Styron Square Gazebo at Port Warwick – At the center of Port Warwick is Styron Square, a three-acre green space designed after the great squares of London. This spot offers a modern, yet old-time feel to photos.

Japanese Peace Garden in Newport News Park – From Cherry Blossoms and a bridge along a small pond to the Japanese Tea House, Newport News Park is full of picture-perfect opportunities.

Arches at the Ferguson Center for the Arts at CNU – Not only was the Ferguson Center at Christopher Newport University named the finest performing arts center in Hampton Roads, its architecture includes beautiful arches, perfect for photograph backdrops.

Noland Trail – Want a wooded and quiet feel for your portraits? The Noland Trail offers an oasis in our thriving city.

Riverview Farm Park – Riverview has acres of wide open space along its nature trail.

City Center Fountain – The fountains at City Center have been a favorite spot for photographers for years. Catch some pictures over the water.

Do you have suggestions for other photo locations? Send your ideas to branding@nnva.gov. If we feature your submission in a newsletter article or social media post, we’ll give you some free city swag! Be sure to share photos of your location with your recommendation.