Careers That Make A Difference

Two-day hiring event to provide help for residents interested in applying with the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – Go beyond finding a new job – find a career that makes a difference with the City of Norfolk. From accounting to 911 dispatch, equipment operator to public safety, clinician to lifeguard, Team Norfolk needs YOU! The City of Norfolk is looking to hire and is offering a two-day event to help residents complete the process.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at Titustown Recreation Center, 7545 Diven Street, and Tuesday, December 28 at Southside Aquatics Center, 1750 Campostella Road, interested applicants can meet with members of the Compensation & Staffing Team, learn more about open positions and receive help with the online application process.

Offering competitive wages and strong retirement packages, excellent health benefits including wellness programs, and a diverse and welcoming workforce, come see why the City of Norfolk was chosen as a 2021 Best Place to Work in Local Government by Emerging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).

The City of Norfolk is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is inclusive of all persons. Employment with the City is not limited by race, ethnicity, class, sex, gender, gender identity, transgender status, marital status, age, sexuality, pregnancy, disability, medical condition, education, spiritual beliefs, creed, culture, tribal affiliations, national origin, political beliefs and/or veteran status.