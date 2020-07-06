Careful with your cleanup, bread bakers!

Who among us hasn’t turned to bread baking, casserole making or whipping up an ooey-gooey dessert lately? Time in the kitchen is good for your soul these days, but disposing of leftover fatty, oily and greasy foods (FOG) down the drain is not. That’s what we call a recipe for disaster!

When washed down the sink, these sticky substances can congeal and block pipes, clogging sanitary sewer systems across Hampton Roads–including yours.

Honestly, don’t we have enough to deal with right now? The next time you channel your inner Ina Garten, please be sure to follow these FOG-free steps for a cleaner environment:

Can the grease. Pour used cooking grease into an empty, heat-safe container and store it in the freezer. Once solidified, toss the can into the garbage.

Scrape pots, pans and plates. Wipe all pots, pans, dishes and cooking utensils with a paper towel prior to washing to absorb the grease.

Catch the scraps. Eliminate using the garbage disposal by catching food scraps in your sink with a basket or strainer and tossing them into the trash or compost bin.

Need more tips? Take advantage of more FOG-free advice and you just may find yourself changing the way y ou clean up the kitchen.