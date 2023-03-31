Carrigaline Municipal District and Newport News Sign Twinning Agreement

By: City of Newport News

Carrigaline Municipal District Council (Cork County, Ireland) and the Sister Cities of Newport News Inc., signed a Twinning Agreement at Carrigaline Court Hotel on earlier this month. The signing ceremony was attended by 12 delegates from Newport News, including Councilwoman Dr. Patricia P. Woodbury and President Frederick J. Kohlman, Jr. of Sister Cities of Newport News Inc.

The Twinning Agreement formalizes a strong bond of friendship between the two regions, building bridges of understanding and fostering mutual development. This is prompted by the strong historical link between Newport News and Carrigaline, as Newport News was established by settler Daniel Gookin of Carrigaline following his arrival on the shores of the James River in 1621.

During their stay, the U.S. delegates visited a number of sights in Carrigaline and the surrounding area. Highlights included participating in the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Carrigaline on March 17, and in the Crosshaven St. Patrick’s Day Festival which took place the following day. On Saturday, March 18 the delegation joined Carrigaline Tidy Towns Committee for an Oak Tree Planting Ceremony, followed by a tour of the Carrigaline Mens Shed. Concluding the visit, the Newport News delegates attended a reception at Carrigaline Court Hotel for the official signing of the Twinning Agreement.