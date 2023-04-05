Casey Subaru Donates $32,000 to Animal Shelter

Yesterday, Casey Subaru presented the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) with a check for $32,000 as part of Subaru of America’s Share the Love event. Since 2018, Casey Subaru has been a strong supporter of the shelter and over that time they have now donated nearly $100,000 to PRAS through the campaign.

The Share the Love campaign runs annually from November to January when a portion of each car sold is donated to a charity of the customer’s choice. The shelter uses the funds to provide emergency medical care, specialized veterinary diagnostics, procedures and treatment, and more to shelter pets. These medical procedures help animals with medical needs become ready for adoption.

In addition to the donations through Share the Love, Casey Subaru has sponsored numerous adoption events at PRAS where Casey and Subaru of America paid for adoption fees and provided new pet care packages to pet parents. To date, over $10,000 in adoption fees have been covered for PRAS from Casey Subaru and Subaru of America. As part of the partnership between Casey Subaru and the animal shelter, Casey has also provided over $50,000 in in-kind advertising for the shelter.

This public/private partnership between Casey Subaru and the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is truly making a difference in the lives of shelter pets with more animals getting adopted and finding forever homes. If you are looking for that perfect companion, please check out the animals up for adoption at PRAS.