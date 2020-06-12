Catch up on the latest episodes of the Chesapeake E.D.ition!

The Chesapeake E.D.ition has new episodes for your listening pleasure. Hear from Amber Egyud, Chief Operating and Nursing Officer of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. We talk about how the community hospital has responded to the coronavirus and we also touch on the hospital’s $85 million dollar expansion, and how progress has continued despite the pandemic.

