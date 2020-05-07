Catch up on the latest episodes of the Chesapeake E.D.ition!

The Chesapeake E.D.ition has new episodes for your listening pleasure. Join Ben White, Assistant Director of Chesapeake Economic Development as he shares updates he has received over the past week related to the coronavirus crisis. Hear Ben speak to the economic impacts of COVID-19 as reported by the state, new programs that are available for businesses and finally the Chesapeake Economic Development Department’s new business outreach program.

