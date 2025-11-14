CBC Spouses Education Scholarship

Open Date: January 5, 2026

Close Date: March 27, 2026

This scholarship was established in 1988 by the spouses of Congressional Black Caucus members to address the educational need in the congressional districts in response to federal cuts in spending for education programs and scholarships, which disproportionately affect people of color. This opportunity awards scholarships to academically talented and highly motivated African American or Black students pursuing an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees in a variety of fields.

Scholarships » Congressional Black Caucus Foundation » Advancing the Global Black Community by Developing Leaders Informing Policy and Educating the Public