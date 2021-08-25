CBCF and BET Renew Partnership to Broadcast 50th ALC Signature Events

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and BET Renew Partnership to Broadcast 50th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Signature Events

National Town Hall and Phoenix Awards to be broadcast on “Foundation Friday” and “National Black Voter Day” Friday, September 17 at 7 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her

WASHINGTON – Today, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) announced a partnership with BET to broadcast “Foundation Friday.” BET will broadcast two CBCF Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) signature events for the second consecutive year. Viewers can watch a pre-taped airing of the National Town Hall and the Phoenix Awards for CBCF’s virtual 50th ALC on Friday, September 17 starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT, on BET and BET Her.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with BET to allow viewers nationwide to view our ALC 50 signature events,” said CBCF President and CEO, Tonya Veasey. “BET continues to be a significant cultural force in Black American life. And, it is fitting we share our impactful civic discussion and celebration of Black excellence through this network. In the 50th year of the Congressional Black Caucus, we also value this opportunity to showcase the hard-fought historic and current work these legislators enact to advance the global Black community.”

The CBCF National Town Hall gathers renowned thought leaders to discuss the importance of creating a Black agenda, honoring Black voices in a democracy, and addressing the most pressing issues for the Black community today. The discussion, moderated by journalist April Ryan, includes segments on health equity, education, voting rights, and criminal justice. Panelists and speakers including Congressional Black Caucus Chair, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty; ALC 50 honorary co-chairs, U.S. Representatives Anthony Brown and Lisa Blunt Rochester; Procter & Gamble Chief Communications Officer, Damon Jones; CEO of DoSomething.org, DeNora Getachew; and activist, author, educator and Vice President of Social Impact at BET, Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

Angela Bassett will host the virtual annual Phoenix Awards ceremony, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Past Phoenix Award honorees have included President Barack Obama, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, activist Tamika Mallory, and the late U.S. Representative John Lewis.

“BET continues to utilize all of our resources, platforms, and partnerships to mobilize Black civic engagement across the country,” said Jeanine Liburd, BET’s Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer. “We are proud to partner with Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, to provide content that empowers and inspires disenfranchised communities to advocate for equality and with national campaigns such as National Black Voter Day, have all of the tools that allow them to exercise their civic duty to vote. There is a lot more work to be done, and BET will remain at the front lines fighting for equality, justice and solutions, for Black Americans not only for one night, but all year-round.”

This year’s virtual Phoenix awards will feature a lineup of notable speakers and presenters including remarks by President Joseph R. Biden. A star-studded lineup of musical performances will feature: En Vogue, Leela James, Wayne Brady, Ledisi, Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds, Stokley, Rapsody, and Chaka Khan.

The members of the Congressional Black Caucus will be honored for their service, accomplishments, and efforts to eliminate the many disparities that continue to exist for millions of Black Americans. This year, the ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The CBCF Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) is the leading public policy convening on issues impacting African Americans. ALC 50, the second Annual Legislative Conference held in a virtual format, will reach, engage, educate, and mobilize a widespread segment of the global Black community.

ALC 50, held September 12 – 17, will include more than 30 issue forums and brain trusts with Congressional Black Caucus members serving as honorary session hosts; an Emerging Leaders Series; celebrity entertainment; the virtual Black Party; and the Day of Healing. CBCF signature events include the National Town Hall and the Phoenix Awards ceremony.

Registration for ALC 50 can be completed at cbcfinc.org/alc.

To receive detailed ALC updates, special guest announcements, registration information, and programming updates in the coming weeks, subscribe to receive the e-newsletter and follow @CBCFinc on Twitter and Instagram using the official hashtags #ALC50 and #FoundationFriday.