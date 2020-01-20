CBCF Honors the Life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) President & CEO David A. Hinson released the following statement in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: “Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived and died fighting for the advancement of the black community. His steadfast commitment to achieving social and economic equality not only inspired generations to continue toward this goal, but Dr. King also served as a mentor, supporter and friend of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) founders.

‘You are demonstrating that we can stick together. You are demonstrating that we are all tied in a single garment of destiny,’ King told a group of civil rights leaders in March 1968, a few weeks before his assassination.

“CBC founders, including the late Congressman John Conyers, the longest serving African American legislator in congressional history, resolved to preserve King’s work and legacy. Within weeks of his death, Congressman Conyers introduced legislation to make Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. Some 15 years later in 1983, the measure was passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law.