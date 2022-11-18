CBCF Internship Opportunities – There’s still time to apply!

The deadline to apply for Spring 2023 Internship programs is rapidly approaching! The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Pathways to C-Suite, State Farm Communications, and Walmart Emerging Leaders internship programs prepare college students and young professionals to become principled leaders, skilled policy analysts, and informed advocates by exposing them to the processes that develop national policies and implement them — from Capitol Hill to federal field offices.

Program participants receive housing, a stipend, office placements, and opportunities to meet and interact with professional legislators and leaders in all government branches.

Apply Today: https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/