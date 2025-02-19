CBCF NREI Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Scholarship

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice (NREI) HBCU Social Justice Scholarships were created to encourage and support the next generation of social justice leaders committed to dismantling systemic barriers and advancing equity, freedom, and justice for all, especially the Black community and racial minorities. The funds will be disbursed on an annual basis to undergraduate, graduate or doctoral level students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities, pursuing studies related to social justice to include, but not limited to, criminal justice, education, civil rights or community/economic development. Students must demonstrate their interests and experience in social justice, student activism, and/or community service.

Candidate Requirements

• Selected applicants must identify as Black or African American

• Be a U.S. citizen/legal permanent resident

• Attend an accredited HBCU during the academic year of scholarship award

• Have a GPA minimum of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

• Demonstrate a commitment to social justice

• Exhibit leadership and be active in community

Application Materials

• The completed online application (must be submitted by 11:59 pm ET by deadline).

• Personal Statement Response

• 2 Recommender request completed

• Transcript(s)

• Resume listing work experience, extracurricular activities, honors, community service and special skills

• A recent photograph suitable for publication (ie. A graduation or other professional quality photograph in which the dress is formal)Award$10,000ScopesScholarshipsDeadline03/15/2025Supplemental Questions