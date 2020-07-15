CBCF Social Justice Fellowship Applications Now Open

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) National Racial Equality Initiative for Social Justice (NREI) Fellowship applications are open today through August 14, 2020. The 12-month fellowship will begin September 2020. Created in response to the historically unleveled playing field for minorities, and the recent protests and police killings of unarmed African Americans, CBCF’s NREI racial equity framework will have an evidence-based approach to developing solutions-driven policies targeted to reduce racial disparities evoked by racism and discrimination.

Fellowship applicants must demonstrate commitment to social justice either through public policy or through professional experience or community-related activism aimed at improving the living conditions for underserved and underrepresented individuals. Candidates must also have a graduate or professional degree completed prior to the fellowship start date.

CBCF will place Social Justice Policy Fellows in Congressional Black Caucus member offices and various congressional committees related to social justice as well as in CBCF’s Center for Policy Analysis and Research (CPAR). Over the course of the fellowship, the cohort will attend leadership development seminars, complete a community service project, and produce policy papers.

“Fellows will gain invaluable experience as they assist in the development of legislative and public policy initiatives addressing the most pressing issues of our time from criminal justice reform to redistributive justice and black wealth creation. We have one of the longest track records investing in educational opportunity and believe in empowering the next generation of leaders with the experience they need to make much needed policy change on Capitol Hill,” said Dr. Menna Demessie, vice president, CPAR and The Leadership Institute. “This cohort will participate in the first-ever virtual CBCF Annual Legislative Conference and have a unique impact on real-time pivotal shifts in social justice.”

To learn more and apply for CBCF social justice and other open fellowship opportunities visit: cbcfinc.academicworks.com.To receive updates on CBCF’s social justice initiatives as they are rolled out over the summer, subscribe to receive the e-newsletter and follow @CBCFinc on Twitter and Instagram.