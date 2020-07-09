CBCF Welcomes Public Affairs Strategist and Marketing Leader as New President and CEO

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) announced today that Tonya Veasey, communications and marketing agency founder and CEO will lead the organization as its new president and chief executive officer.



For more than 20 years, Veasey has provided award-winning counsel to top corporations, nonprofits, public entities and elected officials in issues management, crisis communications, corporate social responsibility; and diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.



“I am proud to welcome Mrs. Veasey as the new president and CEO of CBCF,” said Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, chair, CBCF board of directors. “As interim president and CEO she has streamlined operations, increased fundraising, created innovative programming and led the organization during a global pandemic and an unprecedented moment in the movement for equity for Black lives.”



Veasey is the founder and CEO of Open Channels Group (OCG+), a purpose driven full-service communications and marketing agency based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Founded in 2006, OCG+ has grown into a multi-million dollar company. The agency has represented brands including AT&T, Bell Helicopter, and Sodexo.



As CBCF president and CEO, among many responsibilities, Veasey will spearhead strategic planning and vision as the organization adapts to changing socioeconomic landscapes. She will also lead the CBCF mission to advance the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public.



Veasey earned an Executive MBA at Texas Christian University and a bachelor’s degree from Paul Quinn College.



