Celebrate All Things Newport News at Made in Newport News

The City of Newport News is excited to host the 3rd annual Made in Newport News event, block party edition, on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Center. Please join us as we celebrate the people, products, services, businesses, organizations, and attractions that make our city unique.

Whether you’re a foodie, entrepreneur, artist, or simply someone who loves community vibes, this event has something for everyone. Bring friends, bring family, and bring your appetite for art, innovation, and neighborhood togetherness.

Parking, admission, and activities are all free. Food truck prices vary. Only certified service animals are permitted. Outside alcohol, glass containers, and bicycles are not permitted.