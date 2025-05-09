Celebrate Bike Month with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Get out and shift your gears this month!

May is Bike Month! As an award-winning “Bicycle Friendly Community,” Virginia Beach has over 300 miles of bikeways and trails. As the weather warms and nature blooms, there’s no better time to take a ride through the city’s miles of trails and paths, learn a new bike trick at one of our skate parks or make your morning commute on a bicycle during Bike to Work Day on May 16. Join Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) in our parks to celebrate all month long!

Get Involved! Bike Month Events Across Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation challenges YOU to bike 31 or 151 miles in 31 days at your own pace. During the month of May, participate in the VBPR self-guided 31in31 or 151in31 challenge. Once you have completed the challenge, fill out this form and claim your badge of honor — a super cool, super-exclusive sticker to show off your biking prowess, perfect for water bottles, bumpers, or anywhere else you want to rep it.

For additional Bike Month events happening across Virginia Beach, including a cleanup of the London Bridge and Dam Neck bike paths, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/BikeMonth.

