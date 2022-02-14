Celebrate Black History Month in Newport News

Many Newport News museums and attractions are hosting lectures, exhibits, and musical productions to commemorate Black History Month. From a Caribbean adaptation of The Little Mermaid at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center and a night of musical sensations focused on Harlem’s heyday at the Ferguson Center to the powerful “When Freedom Comes” exhibit at Newport News Public Library and regular lectures at The Mariners’ Museum, Newport News is alive with history and celebrations. Check out all the events on the Tourism Department blog. Newport News Television (NNTV) is also honoring the month by featuring unique and engaging programs that celebrate the lives and accomplishments of Black Americans. Every night in February at 8:30 p.m., NNTV is airing local and national programs that share the stories of Black leaders and historical locations. Highlights include “We Stand for Justice” and “The Story of Whittaker Hospital,” both of which were produced by the Newport News Public Library. You can also view “African American Trailblazers,” featuring famous Black Virginians, and an annual favorite, “Breaking Ground, Blazing Trails,” an older program produced with area broadcaster Barbara Ciara that celebrates local Black heroes. In addition to these nightly features, viewers can tune into NNTV at other times to enjoy Black History Month programs on Newport News Television. Newport News residents can watch NNTV on Cox 48/Verizon 19. Watch a live stream on the NNTV website or view past programming on the NNTV YouTube page.