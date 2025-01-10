CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH SUFFOLK PUBLIC LIBRARY

SUFFOLK, VA (January 10, 2025) Suffolk Public Library is excited to celebrate Black History Month with various educational classes and events for all ages. Join us to celebrate Black Americans’ significant contributions and achievements throughout history.

During the month of February, Suffolk Public Library will host the following events:

• Harlem Nights: A Jazz Social – February 1 (6:00-8:30 p.m.) at Suffolk Art Gallery. This event is for adults.

• Patchwork Tales: A Paper Story – February 8 (2:00-3:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for families, and registration is required.

• Creative Echoes: The Style of Amoako Boafo – February 10 (4:00-5:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for adults and registration is required.

• The Future is Ours: A Black History Month Paint Night – February 13 (6:00- 7:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for middle and high school ages and registration is required.

• Proud of Who We Are: A Family Conversation – February 15 (10:30-11:30 a.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for families.

• Fabled Fauna: African Folklore and Mythology – February 21 (10:30-11:30 a.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for families.

• Jam Session: Music from Our Culture – February 22 (2:00-3:00 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for families.

• The Blerd Experience: Kit – Available February 24 – March 1 at Morgan Memorial Library and North Suffolk Library. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is for adults, middle and high school ages.

• Gather Round: A Community Open Mic Session – February 28 (5:30-7:00 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for adults.

• Gather Round: A Community Open Mic Session – February 28 (5:30-7:00 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for adults.

• The Blerd Experience: A Fandom Social – March 7 (4:00 – 5:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for high school ages.

• Stepping to the Beat: East Coast Swing – February 25 (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for adults. Registration required.

• Stepping to the Beat: West Coast Swing – March 25 (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.) AT Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for adults. Registration required.

All events and classes are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit our calendar at www.suffolkpubliclibrary.com/events.

Morgan Memorial Library is located at 443 West Washington Street. North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. Chuckatuck Library is located at 5881 Godwin Boulevard.

To learn more about the Suffolk Public Library, visit www.suffolkpubliclibrary.com. Follow us on Instagram @suffolkpubliclibrary and Facebook at Facebook.com/SuffolkPublicLibrary.