Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Safely with 757 Sober Ride

Cinco de Mayo is a time to enjoy good food and great company. If your celebration includes alcohol, make a plan for a safe ride before the festivities begin. Impaired driving is dangerous, preventable, and never worth the risk.

To help keep roads safe, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering its 757 Sober Ride program for Cinco de Mayo. From 5 p.m. on Tuesday. May 5 through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, adults 21 and older can receive a Lyft ride up to $15.

Download the Lyft app

Visit www.757soberride.com to get the promo code

Enter the code in the app under the Payment section

Request your ride home

Rides must begin or end in Hampton Roads and are available while supplies last.

Crashes caused by impaired driving continue to impact the Hampton Roads community, but they are entirely preventable. Plan ahead by using 757 Sober Ride or choosing a designated driver.

Make safety part of your celebration. Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and a sober ride home is always the right choice.