Celebrate Community and Sustainability at Live Green Norfolk
Family-friendly festival to embrace and inspire eco-friendly and sustainable living
NORFOLK, Va. – Keep Norfolk Beautiful and the City of Norfolk announce the inaugural festival Live Green Norfolk, a vibrant and interactive community event dedicated to promoting sustainability and fostering environmental awareness on May 3 at Lafayette Park.
This free and family-friendly event embraces eco-friendly practices and sustainable living, and will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, workshops and entertainment designed to inspire attendees of all ages.
Event Highlights:
- Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling.
- Kids’ Eco-Zone: Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games.
- Community Art Project: Create art with local artists using recycled materials.
- Green Marketplace: Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods.
- Food Tastings: Enjoy delicious, sustainable food tastings from “Support & Feed.”
- Sustainability Panels: Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives.
- Eco-Tours: Explore Lafayette Park’s sustainability initiatives and eco-garden.
Live Green Norfolk is more than just an event; it’s a movement to build a stronger, more connected community. By bringing together individuals, families, City departments and local organizations, the festival aims to create lasting bonds to inspire collective action toward a more sustainable future.
Live Green Norfolk
Saturday, May 3
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lafayette Park – 3500 Granby St.
FREE and open to all ages
Visit www.norfolk.gov/livegreennorfolk and follow Keep Norfolk Beautiful on Facebook and Instagram @keepnorfolkbeautiful to stay up to date on cleanups, recycling events and resources to support clean, litter-free communities.