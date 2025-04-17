Celebrate Community and Sustainability at Live Green Norfolk

Family-friendly festival to embrace and inspire eco-friendly and sustainable living

NORFOLK, Va. – Keep Norfolk Beautiful and the City of Norfolk announce the inaugural festival Live Green Norfolk, a vibrant and interactive community event dedicated to promoting sustainability and fostering environmental awareness on May 3 at Lafayette Park.

This free and family-friendly event embraces eco-friendly practices and sustainable living, and will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, workshops and entertainment designed to inspire attendees of all ages.

Event Highlights:

Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling.

Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling. Kids’ Eco-Zone: Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games.

Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games. Community Art Project: Create art with local artists using recycled materials.

Create art with local artists using recycled materials. Green Marketplace: Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods.

Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods. Food Tastings: Enjoy delicious, sustainable food tastings from “Support & Feed.”

Enjoy delicious, sustainable food tastings from “Support & Feed.” Sustainability Panels: Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives.

Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives. Eco-Tours: Explore Lafayette Park’s sustainability initiatives and eco-garden.

Live Green Norfolk is more than just an event; it’s a movement to build a stronger, more connected community. By bringing together individuals, families, City departments and local organizations, the festival aims to create lasting bonds to inspire collective action toward a more sustainable future.

Live Green Norfolk

Saturday, May 3

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lafayette Park – 3500 Granby St.

FREE and open to all ages

Visit www.norfolk.gov/livegreennorfolk and follow Keep Norfolk Beautiful on Facebook and Instagram @keepnorfolkbeautiful to stay up to date on cleanups, recycling events and resources to support clean, litter-free communities.