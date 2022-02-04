Celebrate Doris Miller During Black History Month

The events of Pearl Harbor live in infamy and remain one of the most pivotal moments in US history. During the attack, Doris Miller, an African-American sailor, stepped up and defended his country in a way never before done by a person of color in the US Navy. His actions earned him honors and recognition, which we still remember today in film and ships which bear his name. Join The Mariners’ Museum on Tuesday, February 8 at 1 p.m. for a virtual program to hear the heroic story of Doris Miller. The program also looks at the segregated Navy of the past and explores how Doris’s actions helped spur the integration of the US Navy. The program is free and pre-registration is required. Visit the event website for more information. Newport News Shipbuilding is also honoring his legacy through the construction of the fourth Ford-class aircraft carrier, Doris Miller (#CVN 81). Doris’s bravery during the Battle of Pearl Harbor and contributions throughout his Naval career earned him the Navy Cross and are why the future CVN 81 was named in his honor. This presentation is part of the Museum’s series for Black History Month. Visit their website for a complete list of programs.