Celebrate Freedom and Fireworks this Fourth of July in Virginia Beach

Fireworks displays will be shown at Mount Trashmore Park and the Oceanfront.

With Independence Day upon us, Virginia Beach is getting ready for the holiday with free fun and fireworks at the Oceanfront and Mount Trashmore Park on July 4. No rain dates are scheduled for either location.

July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s annual July 4th Celebration event begins at 4 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park with food vendors and children’s activities. Main stage performances from Virginia Beach Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, with special guest BrassWind, start at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Limited parking will be available for $20 (cash only) beginning at noon, and Edwin Drive between Independence Boulevard and South Boulevard may close to traffic when the parking lots are full. Visitors should arrive early and expect traffic delays and heavy pedestrian traffic along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard.

Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration

Performances for the Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration at the Oceanfront begin at 7 p.m. in the parks at 17th, 24th and 31st streets. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. from a barge at 24th Street. The performances for the evening are The Deloreans at 17th Street Park, The Tidewater Winds Concert Band at 24th Street Park (beginning at 7:30 p.m.) and Buckshot at 31st Street Park.

People are encouraged to arrive early in the day to minimize traffic congestion. Visitors who arrive later in the afternoon or early evening should expect extremely slow-moving traffic as well as heavy pedestrian traffic. A modified traffic plan may be implemented.

As in years past, to facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds at the Oceanfront, vehicles traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road are likely to be closed if the diversion is implemented. Routes to the Resort Area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. This traffic diversion may be in place until around 11:30 p.m.

The City’s partnership with WAZE provides real-time traffic updates, which can assist with planning for traveling and potential traffic delays. Traffic on all of the approaches to these major event areas will be monitored with an emphasis on ensuring efficient and safe travel and maintaining access for emergency vehicles responding to calls for service. Please note that stopping on the interstate to watch fireworks is not allowed, because it is a safety hazard.

For information about where to park in the Resort area, visit virginiabeach.gov/parking. A daily flat rate of $22 on July 4-6 and a flat rate of $15 on July 7 will be charged at all municipal garages and lots in the Resort Area. Residential rates after 5 p.m. will remain at $3.

Holiday parking restrictions for the Residential Parking Permit Program Area at the Oceanfront start July 2 at 6 p.m. and end July 6 at 6 a.m. The “Permit Parking Only” restrictions will be enforced 24 hours daily during this time. Please make sure all residential and employee permits have been updated to avoid receiving a citation. Vehicles found in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense. Only neighborhood residents and approved business employees can park in restricted areas during these hours. For more information, please call 3-1-1.

As a reminder, fireworks are illegal in the City of Virginia Beach except those granted a permit by the fire official for the public or private display. Virginia Beach public safety officials encourage residents to report illegal fireworks within their neighborhoods via the VB311 online portal, VB311.virginiabeach.gov, or by calling the City’s non-emergency public safety number, 757-385-5000. Please do not call 911 to report fireworks unless there is an active or imminent threat to life and/or property.