Celebrate Global Cultures at the 2025 World Arts Celebration

Mark your calendars for a day of culture, creativity, and connection at the World Arts Celebration, happening Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christopher Newport University (CNU).

This free, family-friendly event invites the community to experience the richness of global cultures through live performances, interactive cultural exhibits, and hands-on activities held across the Christopher Newport University campus, including the Torggler Fine Arts Center and the Ferguson Center’s small theaters. From discovering new art forms to celebrating traditions from around the world, the event offers something for all ages to explore and enjoy.

That evening don’t miss international cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a special ticketed performance at 8 p.m. at the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

The World Arts Celebration is proudly presented in partnership with Christopher Newport University, Torggler Fine Arts Center, Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News Public Schools (NNPS), Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, Sister Cities, and other local arts and cultural organizations.