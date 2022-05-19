Celebrate Green Spaces in Newport News at Picnic at the Pond!

By: City of Newport News

Grab a blanket and join the Newport News Green Foundation on June 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Chatham Trail (401 Chatham Drive) for Picnic at the Pond, a celebration of green spaces in Newport News. This event will be held on a full moon night in a nod to the new sculpture “La Luna” (which means moon in Italian).

Picnic at the Pond is free and open to the public and features live music, food trucks, and beverage sales. You’re also welcome to pack a snack! This is the first of two Picnic at the Pond events for 2022. Save the date for Picnic at the Pond: Brunch! on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For questions or more information, visit nngreen.com.

The Newport News Green Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable organization whose mission is to promote the creation and preservation of green space throughout the City of Newport News as a means to enhance the quality of life in the city.