Celebrate Groundhog Day Virtually with the Virginia Living Museum

For those dreaming of warmer weather, Groundhog Day will either bring hope or disappointment. According to superstitions, if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early. In Newport News, we have our own celebrity groundhog, Chesapeake Chuck. Join Chuck virtually on Wednesday, February 2 at 11:30 a.m. via the Virginia Living Museum’s Facebook page, for a local Groundhog Day tradition. Groundhogs are extremely intelligent animals, forming complex social networks, understanding social behavior, forming kinships with their young, understanding and communicating threats through whistling, and working cooperatively to solve tasks. As a fan of social behavior, Chuck has found a calling in Super Bowl predictions. So far Chuck seems to favor Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals for the win (he selected the Bengals before they were officially in the Super Bowl!). The VLM is home to more than 250 species of animals found in Virginia, including reptiles, mammals, birds, and fish. They provide a sanctuary for orphaned, non-releasable, or injured animals. For more information, visit www.thevlm.org.