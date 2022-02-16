Celebrate Healthcare Honors Black History Month with Health Equity Event at the Virginia Living Museum

To commemorate Black History Month, Celebrate Healthcare is hosting an “Our Health is Our Wealth” Equity Access Series. Throughout the month, they are offering free COVID vaccines, take home rapid COVID tests, enrollment in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, and information on other healthcare supports. Join them this Sunday, February 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) for a special event. If an adult or child (5 or older) gets a COVID vaccine or booster (to those who qualify based on age and date of last COVID vaccine) or if an adult enrolls in or renews a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, everyone in the group receives free admission to the museum. The event also includes live entertainment featuring African folklore readings, art, dance, and more. The VLM is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. At home COVID tests will also be distributed. The event is free and open to all. Masks are required. For more information, call 757-287-0277 or visit the Celebrate Healthcare Facebook page.