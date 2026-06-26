Celebrate July 4th in Virginia Beach with Freedom, History and Fireworks

Fireworks displays will be shown at Mount Trashmore Park and the Oceanfront.

With the 250th anniversary of our nation’s Independence Day upon us, Virginia Beach is getting ready for the holiday with free fun, history and fireworks at the Oceanfront and Mount Trashmore Park on July 4. Note there are no rain dates scheduled for fireworks at either location.

Events and Activities

Free First Saturday Community Days: Fourth of July

The Virginia Beach History Museums invite you to July’s free, First Saturday Community Day. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with patriotic crafts and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Francis Land House. Make your own fireworks (on paper), go on a scavenger hunt to find American flags, and guess how many pieces of candy are in a jar to win it all! Children can enjoy story time at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Activities will be available while supplies last. Register online in advance or at the door.

July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s annual July 4th Celebration event begins at 5 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park with main stage performances starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy food vendors, live music and activities for all ages. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Limited parking will be available for $20 (cash only) beginning at 2 p.m., and Edwin Drive between Independence Boulevard and South Boulevard may close to traffic when the parking lots are full. Visitors should arrive early and expect traffic delays and heavy pedestrian traffic along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard.

Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration at the Oceanfront

The Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration at the Oceanfront begins at 7 p.m. with performances in the parks at 17th, 24th and 31st streets. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. from a barge near 24th Street.

People are encouraged to arrive early in the day to minimize traffic congestion. Visitors who arrive later in the afternoon or early evening should expect extremely slow-moving traffic as well as heavy pedestrian traffic. A modified traffic plan may be implemented.

As in years past, to facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds at the Oceanfront, beginning at about 7 p.m. on July 4, vehicles traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road are likely to be closed if the diversion is implemented. Routes to the Resort Area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. This traffic diversion may be in place until around 11:30 p.m.

Atlantic Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic exiting the Oceanfront following the fireworks from about 15th-25th streets for pedestrian safety.

For information about where to park in the Resort area, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/parking or download the VB Go app, available for free from Google Play or the Apple Store.

Holiday parking restrictions for the Residential Parking Permit Program Area at the Oceanfront start July 2 at 6 p.m. and end July 6 at 6 a.m. The “Permit Parking Only” restrictions will be enforced 24 hours daily during this time. Please make sure all residential and employee permits have been updated to avoid receiving a citation. Vehicles found in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense. Only neighborhood residents and approved business employees can park in restricted areas during these hours. For more information, please call 311.

Getting There

The City’s partnership with WAZE provides real-time traffic updates, which can assist with planning for traveling and potential traffic delays. Traffic on all of the approaches to these major event areas will be monitored with an emphasis on ensuring efficient and safe travel and maintaining access for emergency vehicles responding to calls for service. Traffic diversions and implementation times are subject to change due to the public safety needs for both Mount Trashmore Park and the Oceanfront.

Please note that stopping on the interstate to watch fireworks is not allowed because it is a safety hazard.

Reminders

Virginia Beach public safety officials remind residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in the City of Virginia Beach, unless a permit by the fire official for public or private display has been granted. For details about the fireworks ordinance, visit the Fire Prevention Bureau page or refer to City Code Sec. 12:43.2.

Public safety officials also encourage residents to report illegal fireworks within their neighborhoods via the VB311 online portal, VB311.VirginiaBeach.gov, or by calling the City’s non-emergency public safety number, 757-385-5000. Please do not call 911 to report fireworks unless it is an active or imminent threat to life and/or property.

Stay in the know about schedule changes or updates:

Please note, most City of Virginia Beach offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the holiday with some varying schedules. Solid waste and recycling collection will occur on July 3. For a complete listing of closures, visit VirginiaBeach.gov.

Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July!



