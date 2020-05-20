Celebrate National Public Works Week and Win

This week is National Public Works Week and the American Public Works Association has announced this year’s theme as “The Rhythm of Public Works.” Public Works is a “symphony” of essential services, working in concert to create a great place to live. The services of public works professionals keep a community’s “rhythm” moving by providing an “orchestra” of infrastructure services in transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste and right-of-way management. Public Works provides the “harmony” needed for collaboration with all the stakeholders in capital projects, infrastructure solutions and quality of life services.



To help recognize the City of Newport News’ Public Works professionals, citizens can participate in two different contests for a chance to win an exclusive Public Works Prize Pack.



Coloring Contest – Citizens can print the2020 Rhythm of Public Works coloring pageand have fun coloring. When they’re finished, they can post the result on Facebook and tag the City of Newport News page. Be sure to tag the entry using hashtags #NPWW and #NewportNews.



Video Contest – Citizens are encouraged to film themselves thanking public works employees for everything they do to keep communities safe. When they’re finished, they can post the video on Facebook, tag the City of Newport News pageand use the hashtags #NPWW and #NewportNews for a chance to win.